The Madison County License Office is scheduled to open for business Feb. 13 at the Madison County Health Department located at 806 W. College.
Office hours will be Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. closing 12:30 to 1 p.m. daily for lunch with extended hours on the last working day of the month until 7 p.m. The office can be reached at 573-783-2747 ext. 1006.
The Missouri Office of Administration, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Revenue, awarded the management contract for the License Office to the Madison County Health Department in December.
Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt said the department is pleased to have been awarded the bid.
"This is a service the citizens of Madison County need locally," Hunt said. "After the local office closed, during a staff meeting, it was suggested we look into the license office."
Hunt said the Health Department Administration reviewed the bid proposal criteria and, based on the eligibility of applications, determined the health department was a qualified applicant under the political subdivision category.
The Madison County Health Department was notified Dec. 17 that its proposal was being awarded and the health department would be operating the Madison County License Office through Oct. 15, 2023.
"We are looking forward to providing the service to our citizens," Hunt said.
The Fredericktown License Office closed its doors Oct. 12. The owners of the contract were Ken and Debbi Lee, Owners of Lee Insurance. The Lees said said they decided to not renew their contract with the Department of Revenue so they could focus on expanding their insurance business.
Since the closure of the office, Madison County residents had been taking care of license office needs in surrounding counties. The next closest offices are the Farmington License Office at 103 Walker Rd. in Farmington, the Arcadia Valley License Office at 203 Maple St. B in Pilot Knob and the Perryville License Office at 624 B N. Old St. Mary’s Rd. in Perryville.
According to the Department of Revenue website, in fiscal 2018 (July 1, 2017 to July 30, 2018), the Fredericktown license office had 22,449 total transactions and generated total processing fees of $75,028.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.