Madison County May 911 Call Information
Madison County May 911 Call Information

911 Records

Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,594 calls for service for the month of May.

Madison County 911 answered 448 calls to the 911 lines. Of those calls, 112 were for law enforcement, 112 were for medical emergencies, 7 were for fire emergencies, 23 were for motor vehicle accidents, 24 calls were transferred to another county, 137 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 30 calls were non-emergency, and, 3 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 617 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 560 calls for service, Madison County Ambulance District to 174 calls for service, Cherokee Pass Fire Department to 23 calls for service, Fredericktown Fire Department to 19 calls for service, and Marquand Fire Department to 2 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. Non-emergency numbers are: Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234; Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

