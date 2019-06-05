{{featured_button_text}}

Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,733 calls for service for the month of May.

Madison County 911 answered 469 calls to the 911 lines, of those 911 calls 126 were for law enforcement, 101 were for medical emergencies, zero were for fire emergencies, 13 were for motor vehicle accidents, 27 calls were transferred to another county, 164 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 32 calls were non-emergency, and, 6 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 676 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 572 calls for service and Madison County Ambulance District to 175 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. Non-emergencies number for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

