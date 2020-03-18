Madison County Medical Provider COVID-19 recommendations

Recommendations for Madison County Citizens, Businesses, Schools, Child Care Providers, Places of Worship, First Responders, Health Care Providers and Community Gatherings.
Please Note: These recommendations may change as more data is released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Definitions:
Persons at High Risk of Hospitalization or complications from the COVID-19 (Corona Virus): Persons 60 years of age and older and persons who are immunocompromised. Immunocompromised is a person of any age who has a disease, condition or taking a medication(s) that could or does suppress their ability to fight diseases and illnesses.
PREVENTION: Steps to reduce the risk or spread of an illness.
Hygiene:
1. Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water often. Rub your hands together and include under the nails, your wrists and between the fingers. Rinse well and use a disposable towel to dry. Use your towel to turn off the water and open the door, especially when using public restrooms.
2. Cough and sneeze into a disposable tissue or your elbow. Wash your hands as described in 1.
3. Do not use public water fountains.
WARNING: Never mix bleach with ammonia
Cleaning: Measures to reduce the spread of infection
- Clean surfaces that are dirty with soap and water prior to being disinfected.
- Disinfection: Spray surfaces with the bleach solution and let stand for 2-3 minutes. Wipe surfaces with a disposable towel. For businesses, one (1) gallon of water to 1/3 cup household bleach. For homes: four (4) measured teaspoons of bleach to one (1) measured quart of water. Alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol and most common EPA registered household disinfectants should be effective. The bleach and water solution can be poured into a spray bottle for easier application. This solution must be made fresh daily and keep the spray bottle out of sunlight to maintain potency.
- Laundry: Avoid shaking dirty laundry prior to placing in the washer. Use the warmest temperature possible for the items. Dry completely. Laundry of persons who are ill can be washed with other household laundry.
- Things that cannot be laundered but can be put in the dryer should be dried on high heat for at least 20 minutes. This includes pillows and stuffed animals.
- Soft surfaces such as carpet, rugs, or curtains, remove visible contamination, if present, and clean with appropriate cleaners indicated for use on these surfaces. After cleaning, any item that can be laundered should be as directed in 3.
Sanitize toys and dishes: For items that are for food service or preparation, drink or children’s toys that they might put in their mouth
- Use one (1) teaspoon of bleach to one (1) gallon of warm water. Make a new solution each time you wash dishes or toys.
- Wash the items in soap and water.
- Rinse the items
- Immerse the items in the bleach/water solution for 1 minute.
- Air dry the items. Do not use a towel to dry the items.
Social Distancing: If you are ill or someone in your home is ill
- If you or a household member is ill, stay home. Current guidelines state the timeframe from exposure to the virus and the time you begin feeling ill can be up to 14 days.
DO NOT visit family members or friends that are 60 years of age or older or who have immuno- compromised health conditions!!! Call them instead. This includes nursing homes, residential care facilities, homebound persons, persons who receive home health services and hospitalized persons.
- Caring for someone who is ill: Follow the Hygiene and Cleaning recommendations per page one. Keep other household members away from the ill person.
- The ill person should be kept to one room in the home as much as possible. Cleaning of the home is vital until the person is fever free for 24 hours without fever reducing medications.
- If you are ill or a household member is ill, stay home until you are fever free for 24 hours without fever reducing medicines, such as Tylenol, Ibuprofen or cold and cough medicines.
- If you must go to work, inform your employer someone in your household has COVID-19. Follow their requirements for you to work. This will reduce possible exposure to your co-workers.
- If you must go to a store, do so in low shopping hours such as late evening 8 p.m. to closing time.
- If you or someone in your household is ill, DO NOT attend any gathering. This includes church services, family functions, school events, or other public events, even if they are outdoors.
- Check your temperature morning and evening to be diligent in identification of illness in yourself and other household members who are not ill.
Health Care:
- CALL FIRST, DO NOT JUST WALK-IN. If you are making an appointment with your doctor, let them know your symptoms and follow their directions before and when arriving for your appointment.
- If you are calling 911 or the emergency room, inform them of your symptoms. Follow their directions before and when you arrive at the emergency room.
- Picking up prescriptions: Use the drive through if available. Ask the pharmacy to notify you when your prescriptions are ready, to decrease time you are in the pharmacy. If this is not an option, have someone pick up the prescription for you.
- Follow your doctor’s advice to care for the person who is ill. This will help protect other household members and prevent the spread of the disease.
Contact your doctor or the Madison County Health Department for questions. Madison County Health Department 573-783-2747 Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. After hours contact 573-783-1131.
Statewide tollfree hotline: 1-877-435-8411
Centers for Disease Control (CDC): www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/indes.html
This is the website for the complete and up to date information as well as details of What You Should Know; Situation Update; Information for: communities, schools and businesses; health care professions; health department; travel and laboratories.