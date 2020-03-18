Madison County Medical Provider COVID-19 recommendations

Recommendations for Madison County Citizens, Businesses, Schools, Child Care Providers, Places of Worship, First Responders, Health Care Providers and Community Gatherings.

Please Note: These recommendations may change as more data is released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Definitions:

Persons at High Risk of Hospitalization or complications from the COVID-19 (Corona Virus): Persons 60 years of age and older and persons who are immunocompromised. Immunocompromised is a person of any age who has a disease, condition or taking a medication(s) that could or does suppress their ability to fight diseases and illnesses.

PREVENTION: Steps to reduce the risk or spread of an illness.

Hygiene:

1. Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water often. Rub your hands together and include under the nails, your wrists and between the fingers. Rinse well and use a disposable towel to dry. Use your towel to turn off the water and open the door, especially when using public restrooms.