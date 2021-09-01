Madison County MU Extension Hosts Mobile Food Pantry

“I feel our Extension Council and volunteers did a great job of serving the needs of a diverse part of our community including working families, elderly, and even those without transportation who my son carried their food to their home," Sutton said. "It truly touched my heart and soul to have the opportunity to lead this event and I hope we can do this again.”

Madison County MU Extension Council member Kathy Stearley was impressed with volunteers from the JROTC program at Fredericktown High School, under the direction of 1SGT Coffer and Col. Francis.

According to Stearley, “about nine members of the JROTC program along with family members of the Extension Council helped to set up, bag food and deliver food to our families. We truly appreciate their efforts in helping to make this a great event for the MU Extension Council and the people of Madison county.”

The Madison County MU Extension Council is made up of elected members Katie Baldwin, Cindy Basden, Brenda Brewington, Leslie Cooper Sutton, Jason Green, Brandon Hale, Sarah Kennedy, Sonja Long, Jody McKenney, Keith Myers, Rick Polete, Twila Sanders, Bryan Schaefer, Beth Simmons, Kathy Stearley, Alexis Vance and William Wright.

The mission of the Madison County University of Missouri Extension Council is to improve Missourians’ lives by addressing their highest priorities through the application of research-based knowledge and resources. MU Extension can help you make informed decisions to solve the everyday problems of family, business, farm and community. Please see a council member or call the Madison County MU Extension office at 573-783-3303 for assistance or to recommend any programming you would like to see in Madison county.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0