Madison County Phase One Re-Opening - Things to Consider

As of April 30, 2020, Madison County has 1 positive case which has recovered.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell. Call your doctor, Emergency Room, or report to 911 if you are requesting an ambulance or law enforcement if you have these symptoms. If you have been exposed the incubation period is 2-14 days before symptoms may appear. If you have been tested for COVID-19 you must stay isolated until you have negative results. If your results are positive for COVID-19 you must stay isolated until your physician advises you to return to daily activities.
Utilizing the Guidelines of: Opening Up America Again Published April 16, 2020 by the Federal Government developed under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and FEMA, the State of Missouri Show-Me Strong Phase 1 plan has been released effective Monday, May 4, 2020 through Sunday, May 31, 2020 unless extended.
City of Fredericktown Parks, playgrounds, ball parks, soccer fields, walking trails, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts and pavilions shall remain closed until further notice EXCEPT the Rotary park walking trail provided that all users travel in a counter-clockwise direction by order of the Mayor and Board of Alderman of the City of Fredericktown. For questions regarding this order, call city hall at 573-783-3683
The City Lake will remain open for fishing.
Things to consider for Phase One: Individuals
●Continue to practice good hygiene
●Wash your hands with soap and water especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces.
●Using hand sanitizer does not replace hand washing!
●Avoid touching your face
●Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow
●Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible
●Strongly consider using face coverings while in public settings, and particularly when using public transit systems or public indoor facilities including retail businesses, restaurants, and places of worship. If your health does not permit you to wear face coverings for the length of time you will be inside a public facility, consider staying home. Children less than 2 years of age should never wear face coverings.
●All individuals, WHEN IN PUBLIC (e.g. parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), should maximize physical distance from others.
●Minimize non-essential travel
People who feel sick should stay home
●Do not go to work, school or participate in activities that you will be around others
●Contact and follow the advice of your medical provider
●Stay home until you are fever free for 72 hours (3 days) without fever reducing medicines
●Persons who have been tested for COVID-19 must stay home until they receive their test results. If the test is positive, follow the guidance of your health care provider.
Things to consider for Phase One: Businesses, Employers, Organizations, Places of Worship i.e. Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP)
Develop and implement appropriate policies, in accordance with Federal, State, and local guidance, and informed by industry best practices, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html regarding:
1. Protect our employees by:
a. Checking on their well-being and health before every work shift by screening employees for possible exposure or COVID-19 symptoms
b. Providing them with Personal Protective Equipment and training as appropriate, including:
i. Washbasins and soap
ii. Hand sanitizer
iii. Face masks
iv. Nitrile gloves (as appropriate)
v. Face shields (as appropriate)
c. Asking our customers to kindly wear face masks when interacting with our employees
2. Protect our customers by:
a. Monitoring social distancing within stores, to include:
i. Placing spacing marks six feet apart near registers, cue lines, etc.
ii. Encouraging guests not to congregate in large groups
b. Making hand sanitizer readily available at every entrance
c. Wearing face masks when dealing with customers
d. Washing and/or sanitizing our hands on a regular basis
e. Sanitizing frequently used surfaces such as doorknobs, handles, push plates, shopping carts, and fuel pump handles on a frequent basis
f. Promptly cleaning up any spills or breakage
g. Designating parking spots for curbside delivery that leave room for customers and
employees to maintain six (6) feet between them
h. Training employees to place goods in the rear seat of a customer’s vehicle to minimize
physical contact
2. Encourage customers to pay online or over the phone to minimize physical contact
To determine the occupancy load: Measure the square footage of the space employees, customers or congregation will occupy.
- If 10,000 or more square feet divide by 30 = Quotient; Quotient x 0.10 = Occupancy Limit
- If less than 10,000 square feet divide by 30 = Quotient; Quotient x 0.25 = Occupancy Limit
- Occupancy Limit minus (-) maximum employees at one time = customer or congregation limit at one time. This is a recommendation to enhance protection for everyone.
Yard Sale Guidelines
Listed below are some guidelines for those having yard sales in Madison County during COVID-19.
- No indoor/garage sales. All must be outside.
- Be cautious and not have the sale if you are feeling ill.
- Continue to practice good hygiene
- Wash your hands with soap and water especially after touching frequently touched items and surfaces. Using hand sanitizer does not replace hand washing.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue or use the inside of your elbow.
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
- Strongly consider using face coverings while in public.
- Place signage asking people not to touch things they are not purchasing
- Place signage instructing people to wash all items purchased as soon as they return home
- Social distancing of 6 feet and no more than 10 people in a group
Should you have questions regarding the Missouri Executive Order or need assistance in developing Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) please contact the Madison County Health Department at 573-783-2747 Ext 3002, or Becky.Hunt@lpha.mo.gov
Concerned about COVID-19?
