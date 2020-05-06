Madison County Phase One Re-Opening - Things to Consider

Symptoms of COVID-19 are cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell. Call your doctor, Emergency Room, or report to 911 if you are requesting an ambulance or law enforcement if you have these symptoms. If you have been exposed the incubation period is 2-14 days before symptoms may appear. If you have been tested for COVID-19 you must stay isolated until you have negative results. If your results are positive for COVID-19 you must stay isolated until your physician advises you to return to daily activities.