Madison County 911 answered 1,792 calls for service for November.

Madison County 911 answered 506 calls to the 911 lines, of those 911 calls 95 were for law enforcement, 105 were for medical emergencies, 2 were for fire emergencies, 34 were for motor vehicle accidents, 43 calls were transferred to another county, 159 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 53 calls were non-emergency, and, 15 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 678 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 612 calls for service, Madison County Ambulance District to 167 calls for service, Cherokee Pass Fire Department to 18 calls for service, Fredericktown Fire Department to 11 calls for service, and Marquand Fire Department to 3 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. Non-emergencies numbers for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192

