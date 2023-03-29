Since its inception in 1965, Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) has grown to become a community within a community. Through several leaderships and memberships, one mission has not changed.

“We exist to serve, not to be served. That is our motto and the motto of our state organization, Missouri Retired Teacher Association and Public School Personnel,” said this year’s MCRSP President Dave Stevens.

With an awareness of unprecedented difficulties facing public school educators and personnel, MCRSP decided to embark on projects to boost morale in the schools.

Before Christmas, all staff of both Fredericktown and Marquand-Zion districts received a York Peppermint Patty with a note attached on which was written: “You are worth a mint to our school!” Positive feedback was heard from teachers, secretaries, and bus drivers alike.

At the January meeting, plans were made to continue the treats once again in February. Deliveries of sweet, heart-shaped suckers along with messages to “Be my Valentine” were assembled at the February meeting and presented to Marquand-Zion and Fredericktown staffs from MCRSP.

“Although education will always be our primary focus, service is not extended solely to our schools, but to our communities as well,” Stevens said.

Keeping true to that thought, a monetary donation was made to the Madison County Senior Center in March, a canned food drive is planned for the April meeting to benefit three Madison County Food Banks. Looking ahead to May, annual scholarships will be awarded to graduates in both districts who declare a plan to make a career in the field of education.

All Madison County retired public school employees are welcome and encouraged to join MCRSP. Meetings are held the second Thursday of each month except in June, July, and August. For more information, visit the MCRSP Facebook page.