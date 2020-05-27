Madison County Retired School Personnel assists with scholarship

Each spring, as Marquand-Zion seniors prepare for graduation, the Madison County Retired School Personnel Unit joins the Marquand-Zion Community Teachers Association to fund a scholarship to a deserving applicant.
At Marquand-Zion’s May 16 graduation ceremony, the award was presented to senior class Valedictorian Jack Lin Starkey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Starkey of rural Marquand.
Jack has been accepted to admission at Evangel University, a private Christian university in Springfield, Missouri, where he plans to major in mathematical engineering.
