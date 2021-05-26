Madison County Retired School Personnel awards scholarships, donation

May 13, the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) organization met for its last monthly meeting before summer break. Among the notable events taking place at the meeting were the presentation of two very special monetary awards.

For many years, the MCRSP has sponsored a chili supper each March as an event to raise money for local scholarships. Despite COVID precautions and the unfavorable weather conditions, both of which had an adverse effect on the bottom line of the fundraiser (held this year in April as a drive-through only event), thanks to those who participated and to some generous doners, MCRSP was still able to make donations to five deserving 2021 high school graduates and also to the Fredericktown Senior Center.

One scholarship, jointly funded by “CARE,” the Community Association of R-I Employees, is awarded in the Fredericktown District. The other, co-sponsored with the Marquand-Zion CTA, is awarded in that district, and this year went to four recipients. Both scholarships are available to high school senior applicants in their respective districts who meet the criteria of the applications.