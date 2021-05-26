Madison County Retired School Personnel awards scholarships, donation

May 13, the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) organization met for its last monthly meeting before summer break. Among the notable events taking place at the meeting were the presentation of two very special monetary awards.
For many years, the MCRSP has sponsored a chili supper each March as an event to raise money for local scholarships. Despite COVID precautions and the unfavorable weather conditions, both of which had an adverse effect on the bottom line of the fundraiser (held this year in April as a drive-through only event), thanks to those who participated and to some generous doners, MCRSP was still able to make donations to five deserving 2021 high school graduates and also to the Fredericktown Senior Center.
One scholarship, jointly funded by “CARE,” the Community Association of R-I Employees, is awarded in the Fredericktown District. The other, co-sponsored with the Marquand-Zion CTA, is awarded in that district, and this year went to four recipients. Both scholarships are available to high school senior applicants in their respective districts who meet the criteria of the applications.
All five scholarship recipients were guests at the meeting and honored with an informal meet-and-greet reception prior to introduction to the members as follows: Lexie Stamp, daughter of Mark and Becky Stamp, plans to attend Mineral Area College to major in Elementary Education before transferring to Southeast Missouri State University to pursue graduate studies; Wyatt Simpson, son of C.J. and Cindy Reimler plans to attend Rankin Technical College to study Auto Collision Repair; Tori Botbyl, daughter of April and Josh Botbyl, plans to attend Mineral Area College to major in Pre-Nursing; Ruby Stallard, Marquand-Zion Valedictorian and daughter of Kathy and Rod Stallard has been accepted at Murray State University with an as yet undeclared major; and Ashley Black, Marquand-Zion Salutatorian and daughter of Christina Black plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University to major in Wildlife Conservation.
Also present at the MCRSP meeting were Crystal Sherrick and Tammy Follis, directors of the Fredericktown Senior Citizens Center. Each year after the chili supper fundraiser, MCRSP donates a portion of the net proceeds back to the center as a thank you for allowing the group to use the facilities to host the chili supper.
Before the meeting was adjourned, two distinguished and long-time members were honored with the presentation of a plaque to commemorate excellent service to the MCRSP unit. Sharon Robbins was acknowledged for her leadership at the helm of the chili-supper fundraiser for many years.
“She has been the one responsible from the beginning to the end of the entire operation," said her presenter and last year’s MCRSP President Kim Steska. "From ordering the groceries and scheduling the workers, to packing the last take-out box and helping with the dishes, she is the ultimate organizer.”
Next, Alice Macke was recognized for her role as MCRSP Treasurer for the past 15 years. She was presented a plaque by Steska.
“Not only has Alice kept our books balanced, but has been responsible for collecting all local dues, issuing checks for scholarships and donations at the state level, paying bills, and filing tax reports," Steska said. "And now, as she steps away in this capacity, Alice will stay busy as she mentors our new treasurer and serves as the chairperson of our Legislative Committee.”
President Dave Stevens then announced to the group that Alice had been nominated by the Executive Committee to be the MCRSP Unit’s nominee for the Missouri Retired Teachers Association Distinguished Retiree Award. All finalists and the winner will be recognized at the annual state meeting held in Jefferson City in September.
MCRSP extends an open membership to all retired school employees in Madison County. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month, September through May.
“Even if retired school employees cannot attend every meeting, we encourage them all to join our local organization by paying a simple $5 annual dues and also supporting the state retirement system with the $35 annual dues," MCRSP President Dave Stevens said. "The local dues are used to serve our local schools and community, and the state dues are used to promote benefits and protect pensions of all public-school personnel in retirement.”