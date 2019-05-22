{{featured_button_text}}

As the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) organization held its last two monthly meetings before summer break, two very notable presentations took place.

For many years, the MCRSP has sponsored a chili supper each March as an event to raise money for local scholarships. One scholarship, jointly awarded by “CARE,” the Community Association of R-I Employees, is awarded in the R-I District, and the other, co-sponsored with the Marquand-Zion CTA, is awarded in that district. Both scholarships are available to high school senior applicants in their respective districts who meet the criteria of the applications.

Present at the MCRSP April meeting was Tammy Follis, director of the Fredericktown Senior Citizens Center. Each year after the chili supper fundraiser, MCRSP donates a portion of the proceeds back to the center as a thank you for allowing the group to use the facilities to host the chili supper. Tammy accepted the check and thanked the members for the contribution.

Guests at the MCRSP May meeting were Cora Spain and her mother Lisa Ivy. Cora is the recipient of this year’s R-I District Scholarship, better known as the Garland and Ilerea Hamilton Scholarship, in honor of two of the district’s long-time outstanding educators. Cora accepted her award and answered questions from the group about her plans to attend Central Methodist University to pursue a degree in secondary education to teach high school biology.

Not present at the May meeting were the recipients of the Marquand-Zion scholarships, all of whom were awarded later that night at the school’s graduation. Accepting scholarships were: Valedictorian Daryann Whitener, who will be attending Murray State University to pursue a pre-med degree; Salutatorian Jessi Wilfong, who will be attending Mineral Area College to pursue a degree in radiology; and Angel Blake, who plans to study animal behavioral science.

MCRSP extends an open membership to all retired school employees in Madison County. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month, September through May.

“Even if retired school employees cannot attend every meeting, we encourage them all to join our local organization by paying a simple $5 annual dues and also supporting the state retirement system with the $35 annual dues," current MCRSP President Kim Steska said. "The local dues are used to serve our local schools and community, and the state dues are used to promote benefits and protect pensions of all public-school personnel in retirement."

