As the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) organization held its last two monthly meetings before summer break, two very notable presentations took place.
For many years, the MCRSP has sponsored a chili supper each March as an event to raise money for local scholarships. One scholarship, jointly awarded by “CARE,” the Community Association of R-I Employees, is awarded in the R-I District, and the other, co-sponsored with the Marquand-Zion CTA, is awarded in that district. Both scholarships are available to high school senior applicants in their respective districts who meet the criteria of the applications.
Present at the MCRSP April meeting was Tammy Follis, director of the Fredericktown Senior Citizens Center. Each year after the chili supper fundraiser, MCRSP donates a portion of the proceeds back to the center as a thank you for allowing the group to use the facilities to host the chili supper. Tammy accepted the check and thanked the members for the contribution.
Guests at the MCRSP May meeting were Cora Spain and her mother Lisa Ivy. Cora is the recipient of this year’s R-I District Scholarship, better known as the Garland and Ilerea Hamilton Scholarship, in honor of two of the district’s long-time outstanding educators. Cora accepted her award and answered questions from the group about her plans to attend Central Methodist University to pursue a degree in secondary education to teach high school biology.
Not present at the May meeting were the recipients of the Marquand-Zion scholarships, all of whom were awarded later that night at the school’s graduation. Accepting scholarships were: Valedictorian Daryann Whitener, who will be attending Murray State University to pursue a pre-med degree; Salutatorian Jessi Wilfong, who will be attending Mineral Area College to pursue a degree in radiology; and Angel Blake, who plans to study animal behavioral science.
MCRSP extends an open membership to all retired school employees in Madison County. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month, September through May.
“Even if retired school employees cannot attend every meeting, we encourage them all to join our local organization by paying a simple $5 annual dues and also supporting the state retirement system with the $35 annual dues," current MCRSP President Kim Steska said. "The local dues are used to serve our local schools and community, and the state dues are used to promote benefits and protect pensions of all public-school personnel in retirement."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.