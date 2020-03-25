Madison County Retired School Personnel donates to Senior Center

Representatives from the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) recently presented a check to the Madison County Senior Center in the amount of $1,058. The donation reflected half the proceeds received from the MCRSP Annual Chili Supper.
Held at the Senior Center facility on the first Friday in March, the chili supper is a fundraiser to support causes adopted by the MCRSP, including the Senior Center and college scholarships for Madison County seniors who are pursuing a degree program in education.
The check was presented to the Senior Center earlier than usual because of the anticipated need for funds due to the temporary change in operation. Regular meetings and activities of both the MCRSP and the Senior Center have been suspended pending the evaluation of the current health emergency.
Sharon Robbins, longtime MCRSP Chairperson for the chili supper event, reported a successful evening with participation by many MCRSP members in addition to support by the community for both dine-in and carry-out meals.
"We are certainly indebted to the Senior Center administration and staff for their continued support and help with this event," Robbins said. "They go over and beyond to help ensure the success of this annual project."
