Madison County Retired School Personnel donates to Senior Center
0 comments

Madison County Retired School Personnel donates to Senior Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MCRSP donates to Senior Center

Madison County Retired School Personnel presents the Senior Center with a check, March 23. Pictured, left to right, are MCRSP President Kim Steska, MCRSP Treasurer Alice Macke, MCRSP Chili Supper Chair Sharon Robbins, Senior Center Administrator Crystal Sherrick, Senior Center Worker Tammy Follis and MCRSP President-elect Dave Stevens. 

 Victoria Kemper

Representatives from the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) recently presented a check to the Madison County Senior Center in the amount of $1,058. The donation reflected half the proceeds received from the MCRSP Annual Chili Supper. 

Held at the Senior Center facility on the first Friday in March, the chili supper is a fundraiser to support causes adopted by the MCRSP, including the Senior Center and college scholarships for Madison County seniors who are pursuing a degree program in education. 

The check was presented to the Senior Center earlier than usual because of the anticipated need for funds due to the temporary change in operation. Regular meetings and activities of both the MCRSP and the Senior Center have been suspended pending the evaluation of the current health emergency.

Sharon Robbins, longtime MCRSP Chairperson for the chili supper event, reported a successful evening with participation by many MCRSP members in addition to support by the community for both dine-in and carry-out meals.

"We are certainly indebted to the Senior Center administration and staff for their continued support and help with this event," Robbins said. "They go over and beyond to help ensure the success of this annual project."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Declawing the deep state
Democrat News

Declawing the deep state

In 2016, the James Comey-led Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) obtained warrants to spy on the Trump Campaign using highly questionable an…

+2
Hidden in Plain View
Democrat News

Hidden in Plain View

Parents want to protect their child from as much hurt and pain as they possibly can. Addiction is not commonly something a parent of a young c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News