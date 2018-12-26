Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) met for its last meeting of 2018 on the evening of Dec. 13 at Pinecrest Camp. More than forty members, spouses, and guests were in attendance, including R-I board members Leo Francis and Sandy Sonderman and their spouses.
President Mike Stearley began the evening with all attendees rising for the Pledge of Allegiance and “God Bless America,” led by the group’s treasurer and former school choir director Alice Macke.
A short business meeting followed, first acknowledging the group’s yearly contributions to the local food pantries and the Salvation Army’s bell-ringing campaign. Announcements then followed to address items on next year’s agenda, beginning with the group recognizing the service of the counselors in both the Marquand and Fredericktown School Districts on Jan. 3. It has been a tradition at the beginning of each new year, for MCRSP members to visit the schools and recognize a particular group of district employees for their contribution to the enhancement of the schools’ programs and student body.
Next year also marks the 50th anniversary of MCRSP. A cake will be presented at the group’s first meeting at the Fredericktown Nutrition Center at 10 a.m., Jan. 10. Guest speaker at that meeting will be Fredericktown R-I Superintendent Brett Reutzel.
Orders are currently being taken for commemorative shirts which will be available all year. The design may be seen at the January meeting, and more information is available from any officer.
The last item of business before dinner was the installation of new officers. Past president Mary Henson had the honor of swearing in the newly-elected officers as well as leading those present in an oath to support not only the officers, but also the goals of the organization in the coming year. New officers for MCRSP for 2019 are: President Kim Steska; President-Elect Audrey Unruh; Secretary Kathy Stearley; Treasurer Alice Macke; and Corresponding Secretary Linda Hogan.
After a blessing by Dennis Graham, a wonderful meal was served, followed by Christmas/Holiday trivia led by Bill Durham, and wonderful musical entertainment by Donna Boss, and Dennis and Judy Graham.
All retirees of both the Marquand and Fredericktown School Districts are encouraged to attend January’s meeting to pick up the program book for 2019 and become engaged in our Golden Anniversary Year.
