Madison County Retired School Personnel ends successful year

Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) held its last two meetings of 2022 with enthusiasm as the group looked back on the year of accomplishments and forward to a year of exciting new possibilities.

In November, a group of 24 members and two guests from the Mineral Area Unit met in the upstairs room of the The Station at Sawyer’s Landing. The business portion of the meeting approved a slate of new officers to be inducted at the December meeting, plans to honor current employees of both the Marquand and the R-I School Districts, presentation of the state Unit of Excellence Award to last year’s MCRSP President David Stevens, and a special recognition of service to long-time MCRSP member Marilyn Revelle.

The December Christmas Banquet was held at Pinecrest Camp. Thirty-Four members and spouses enjoyed a wonderful meal prepared by the Pinecrest staff before the induction of the newly-elected officers for 2023. A fun game of holiday trivia was enjoyed by all before door prizes were given at the end of the evening.

Madison County Retired School Personnel would like to extend an invitation to all Madison County retired public school employees to join the organization for fellowship and to stay in touch with the Missouri Retired Teacher and Public School Employee System, which advocates for not only the retirees, but also for current school employees. Please visit us on Facebook.