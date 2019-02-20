Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) began the new year with its first meeting held in the Fredericktown Senior Center on Jan. 10, with 25 members present.
The meeting began with The Pledge of Allegiance and presentation of anniversary cupcakes which were made by Secretary Kathy Stearley and enjoyed by all.
Special anniversary short and long-sleeved T-shirts were designed to commemorate the anniversary, and orders were taken at the December meeting as well as at this January meeting.
Brett Reutzel, superintendent of the Fredericktown R-I School District, was introduced as guest speaker. Reutzel spoke extensively about the district improvements which have been made in the last five years as well as the improvements which are necessary in the immediate and looking forward.
Talking to the membership, Reutzel said, “I realize that this is a group that has invested in our schools’ past and will be influential in what happens in the future.”
Following Reutzel’s presentation, old and new business was taken care of, as well as reports from committee chairpersons.
Prior to adjournment, an attendance prize drawing was held, and new member David Stevens was the winner of a beautiful Madison County Bicentennial coin which had been donated by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
The MCRSP February Valentine’s Day meeting was held at the Nutrition Center Feb. 14 with 26 members present, most all of whom were donning the organization’s new commemorative shirts. The meeting began with The Pledge of Allegiance, followed by thanks to Secretary Kathy Stearley for making and providing delicious Valentine cookies.
Mike Stearley, Chairman of the Legislative Committee, reported eight members of MCRSP traveled to Jefferson City Feb. 12 to participate in the MRTA (Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel) Legislative Day, a presence that the local Madison County unit has had a for literally decades.
More than 300 retired teachers, representing units from all over the state, attended the capitol to meet with state officials concerning issues of importance, specifically those affecting retired certified and noncertified personnel, but also those currently employed as well as the students they impact.
The group heard positive comments from Governor Mike Parson and State Auditor Nicole Galloway as well as Representative Patricia Pike, who is a retired teacher of 36 years and current Chairwoman of The House Pension Committee.
“We were then able to meet with our respective senators and representatives to discuss our concerns, which were received favorably,” Stearley said.
Other committee reports were given including a recap of the previous day’s Red Cross Blood Drive held at the Knight’s of Columbus Hall and staffed by MCRSP members, and the upcoming chili supper, which is MCRSP’s scholarship fundraiser. Members are currently selling tickets to the popular event which will be March 1 from 4-7 p.m. at the Nutrition Center. Mary Henson won the attendance prize which was a beautiful box of Valentine’s chocolates donated by Country Mart.
