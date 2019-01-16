Try 1 month for 99¢

School counselors in both the Marquand-Zion and Fredericktown R-I School districts were surprised on the first day back at school.

January 3, members of the Madison County Retired School Personnel came calling with a gift and certificate for each counselor, honoring them for the dedicated service they provide to the students in their schools.

“This marks the seventh year that the MCRSP has honored a particular group of school employees,” commented Kim Steska, current MCRSP president. “Having been school employees ourselves, we understand how stressful the job can be and how much an occasional show of appreciation can boost morale for all. It’s a public service that we are pleased to be able to do in our retirement to continue to support our schools.”

