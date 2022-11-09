Madison County Retired School Personnel Hosts Regional Meeting

October 10, Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) Unit was host to 56 retired public school employees from 4 surrounding counties for a Region 11 Meeting at the Pinecrest Camp banquet facility.

Noted speakers for the meeting were Maria Walden, Executive Director of Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) in Jefferson City; Martha Schatz, current President of MRTA from Billings, Missouri; and Rick Francis, District 145 Missouri State Representative, who resides in Perryville.

Also addressing the group were Arleta Godwin, 2020-2021 MRTA President from Montrose, Missouri, and Luris Sansegraw from Potosi, recipient of the Region 11 MRTA Distinguished Retiree Award for 2021-2022.

In a climate when much has been talked about what is wrong with public education in Missouri, the speakers addressed what is right about our teachers, our students, and our public school administrators and employees.

“Teaching is heart work,” Walden said, “and a mission of MRTA is to advocate for both retired and current teachers and employees so the public knows the kind of quality commitment we have given and continue to give to our students, the most important resource this state has.”

Martha Schatz and Rep. Francis added communication is key between the active and retired school teachers/personnel and also between these groups and the legislators who are working to make the Missouri public school system the best it can be.

In addition to the aforementioned speakers, the group heard a report from Jack Poston of Bonne Terre who is not only vice president of Region 11, but also of Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation (MRTF), which is the fund-raising arm of MRTA. Jack discussed the classroom grants the foundation funded for 2022, and the grants which will be available next year for both classroom teachers and school personnel.

Many attendance prizes were given prior to a wonderful meal which was served by the Pinecrest Camp staff and enjoyed by all.