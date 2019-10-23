October 10, Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) Unit was host to 36 retired public school employees from 8 surrounding counties for a Region 11 Meeting at the Pinecrest Camp banquet facility.
The keynote speaker for the meeting was Fred Price, President of the Missouri Retired Teachers and Public School Employees Association. Price, a former public school teacher and administrator, gave an inspiring speech, which symbolically compared the state and local retired teachers’ organizations to the baseball playoffs that were occurring at the time.
“Since the number one priority of MRTA is to promote and protect pensions, programs, and benefits of all public school personnel in retirement, we must stand strong and work as a team,” Price said.
He encouraged us all to not just be bench warmers, but to “show up to the pep rallies, and “When it’s time to play ball, we need to be ready to bat!”
Following the keynote address, Region 11 Committee reports were given by the chairpersons for membership, legislation, and the branch of MRTA which raises funds to provide classroom grants for Missouri teachers.
Many attendance prizes were given prior to a wonderful meal which was served by the Pinecrest Camp staff and enjoyed by all.
