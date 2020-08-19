Madison County Retired Teachers Donate to Local Food Pantries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coronavirus restrictions may have kept the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) members from gathering in person as a group, but the ban has not kept the members' hearts from reaching out and participating where they see a need.

One such need was seen recently when the Feed The Families Fundraiser was cancelled in due diligence because of the Coronavirus.

“Last year was the first year that MCRSP had participated in the fundraiser, and we were excited to have made what we considered a pretty sizeable donation,” MCRSP President Kim Steska said.

MCRSP President-Elect Dave Stevens suggested a donation could still be possible, and an executive committee decision was made to contact the event organizers to make it happen.

Upon direction from the Feed The Families organization, individual contacts were made, and $50 each was presented to Harvest of Hope Food Pantry in Fredericktown, and the First Baptist Church of Marquand Food Pantry.

“Fifty dollars may not sound like a lot to some people,” said Jim Keathley of Marquand First Baptist Church, “but we can make it go a long way to provide food for those in need.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0