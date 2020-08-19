Madison County Retired Teachers help Back To School Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like many other organizations, the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) Unit has been compelled to cancel its regularly scheduled meetings, but that has not kept the group from living up to its motto and doing what it does best, and that is serving others.

On Friday, August 7, the unit held a school supply drive to help the Back To School Fair which has in past years been sponsored by the county-wide Back to School Fair Committee to provide backpacks and basic school supplies to the students of the Marquand-Zion and Fredericktown districts “…who are in need or are experiencing financial difficulties,” Back To School Fair Committee Member Jane Kopitsky said.

Retired teachers and MCRSP officers Alice Macke, David Stevens, and Kim Steska accepted donations from other retired school personnel in a “drive-through, drop-off fashion” at the Christian Church from 10 A.M. until noon. In addition, the church’s board of directors approved a $200 donation to the organization to be used for the purchase of school supplies for the Back To School Fair.