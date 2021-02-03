 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Salvation Army surpasses goal
0 comments

Madison County Salvation Army surpasses goal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Madison County Salvation Army kettle

Many businesses had miniature counter kettles on display for patrons to donate to the Madison County Salvation Army this bell ringing season.

 Victoria Kemper

The Madison County Salvation Army raised a grand total of $42,280.85 for the 2020 bell ringing season and $35,938.72 of the money raised will stay in Madison County to help the community.

Organizers said the 2020 bell ringing campaign was not done the traditional way due to COVID-19 but it still managed to exceed the set goal. 

According to a post on its Facebook page, the group recognized the top three businesses, A&M Restaurant, Cherokee Pass Mobil, and The Depot Cafe, for collecting the most in their kettles this season.

"We would like to thank all of the local businesses that allow us to place counter kettles out at their establishments," Madison County Missouri Salvation Army Service Unit Facebook page said. "Any donation, large or small, all helps our community."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Craig Martin Aumann
Obituaries

Craig Martin Aumann

Craig Martin Aumann, 69, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. He was born September 24, 1951 in Highla…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News