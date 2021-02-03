Madison County Salvation Army surpasses goal

The Madison County Salvation Army raised a grand total of $42,280.85 for the 2020 bell ringing season and $35,938.72 of the money raised will stay in Madison County to help the community.

Organizers said the 2020 bell ringing campaign was not done the traditional way due to COVID-19 but it still managed to exceed the set goal.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the group recognized the top three businesses, A&M Restaurant, Cherokee Pass Mobil, and The Depot Cafe, for collecting the most in their kettles this season.

"We would like to thank all of the local businesses that allow us to place counter kettles out at their establishments," Madison County Missouri Salvation Army Service Unit Facebook page said. "Any donation, large or small, all helps our community."

