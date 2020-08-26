Madison County Senior Center essential business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison County Senior Center would like to clarify the reason why we were closed for a few days in July.

One of our volunteers had tested positive for COVID-19. The state said we are an essential business and can remain open to the public, but we did not feel as though putting our staff and customers at risk, so we closed for a few days for public safety.

The volunteer that tested positive, did not get sick, and is out of quarantine.

The Senior Center is open for dine-in and carry out. We are delivering to our homebound also. Open Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $4; guests 59 to 13 is $6 and 12 to 6 is $4. Meal includes entree, two sides, roll, dessert and drink.

Thank you for your understanding and come join us for lunch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0