Madison County Senior Center Menu
Madison County Senior Center Menu

SeniorCenter

Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays. Carry outs will still be available, call 573-783-5357. We will be using plasticware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad when available.

  • Wed, July 1: Ham & Bans, Spinach, Breaded Tomatoes, Cornbread, Pineapple Tidbits or Punch Bowl Cake.
  • Thurs, July 2: Open Faced Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Garden Salad, Bread, Pears or Redwhite Blue Jello Cake.
  • Fri, July 3: Closed in celebration of Independence Day.
  • Mon, July 6: Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Zucchini and Tomatoes, Hot Roll, Peach Crisp or Banana Pudding.
  • Tues, July 7: Lemon Pepper Chicken, Mushroom Rice Pilaf, Carrot Souffle/Glazed Carrots, Lima Beans, Citrus Fruit Salad or Coconut Cream Pie.
