Madison County Senior Center Menu

Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays. Carry outs will still be available, call 573-783-5357. We will be using plasticware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad when available.
- Wed, July 1: Ham & Bans, Spinach, Breaded Tomatoes, Cornbread, Pineapple Tidbits or Punch Bowl Cake.
- Thurs, July 2: Open Faced Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Garden Salad, Bread, Pears or Redwhite Blue Jello Cake.
- Fri, July 3: Closed in celebration of Independence Day.
- Mon, July 6: Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Zucchini and Tomatoes, Hot Roll, Peach Crisp or Banana Pudding.
- Tues, July 7: Lemon Pepper Chicken, Mushroom Rice Pilaf, Carrot Souffle/Glazed Carrots, Lima Beans, Citrus Fruit Salad or Coconut Cream Pie.
