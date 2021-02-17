 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, Feb 17: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon/Sausage, Gravy & Biscuit, Tater Tumblers, Fresh Mixed Berries, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Thurs, Feb 18: Swiss Steak or Pork Chop, Spinach Salad, Potatoes, WG Roll, Applesauce or Tom Selleck Cake.
  • Fri, Feb 19: Cheeseburger on bun or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Baked Beans, Potato Wedges, Coleslaw, Jello w/Bananas or Bread Pudding.
  • Mon, Feb 22: Chicken Sandwich, Italian Blend Veggies, Carrots, Bun, Tropical Fruit or Cherry Strudel Bites.
  • Tues, Feb 23: Meatloaf, Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
  • Wed, Feb 24: Chicken Strips, Tater Tots, Broccoli Salad, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches or Mississippi Mud Cake.
  • Thurs, Feb 25: Beer Battered Cod Filet on bun or Ham Slice, Sweet Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Apple Crisp or Blackberry Cobbler.
