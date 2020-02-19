Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

You have free articles remaining.
- Wed, Feb 19: Chicken Fajitas w/Spanish Rice or Taco Soup, Harvard Beets, Carrots, Tortilia Chips, Pears or Apple Turnovers.
- Thurs, Feb 20: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Chicken Cooks Choice, Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Roll, Apple Crisp or Coconut Cream Pie.
- Fri, Feb 21: Catfish or Sloppy Joe on Bun, Seasoned Wedges, Zucchini & Tomatoes, Hushpuppy or Bun, Pineapple Tidbits or Cheesecake.
- Mon, Feb 24: Oven Baked Chicken or Salisbury Steak, Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Hot Roll, Spiced Peaches or Dessert Cooks Choice.
- Tues, Feb 25: Cod Filet on bun or Honey Mustard Chicken, Au Gratin Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, Roll, SF Jello w/Pears or Candy Bar Pie.