Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

We are open for congregate dine-in with limited seating. Carry outs will still be available. Thank you everyone for your support and help during this covid-19 pandemic. We will be using plastic silverware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad available. Only one entree will be offered for this month except for Fridays.
- Wed, June 24: BBQ Ribs/Riblet, Potato Wedges, Broccoli Salad, Roll, Apple Crisp or Peach Cobbler.
- Thurs, June 25: Chicken Sandwich, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Carrots, WG Roll, Mixed Fruit or Frosted Grapes.
- Fri, June 26: Brats or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bun, Fruit Salad or Blonde Brownies.
- Mon, June 29: Sweet N Sour Chicken served on Rice, Oriental Vegetables, Peas, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Tom Selleck Cake.
- Tues, June 30: Tuna Salad Sandwich, Cucumber & Tomatoes Salad, Potato Salad, WG Bread, Peaches or Marble Cake.
