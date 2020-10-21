 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Oct 21: Brunch: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Baked Hash Brown Casserole, Biscuit & Gravy, Apple Juice, Cranberry Orange Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Thurs, Oct 22: Kraut & Polish Sausage and Potatoes, Tomato Soup & Cheese Sandwich, Seasoned Broccoli, Roll, Cottage Cheese w/Pineapple or Spice Cake.
  • Fri, Oct 23: Chef Salad (Ham, Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Cucumber) choice of dressing, Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, WG Bread/Hushpuppy, Fruit Salad or Apple Cobbler.
  • Mon, Oct 26: Salisbury Steak, Potatoes, Beets, Hot Roll, Apple Crisp or Brownie.
  • Tues, Oct 27: Chicken Dumplings/Noodles, Green Beans, Corn, WG Hot Roll, Blushing Pears or Coconut Cream Pie.
