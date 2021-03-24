 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, March 24: Taco Salad, Fried Rice, Black Beans & Corn, Tortilla Chips, SF Jello w/Fruit or Apple Enchilada.
  • Thurs, March 25: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Oven Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Peaches or Egg Custard Pie.
  • Fri, March 26: Catfish or Sloppy Joe, Carrots, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy or Bun, Tropical Fruit or Choc. Pudding w/Marshmallows.
  • Mon, March 29: Glazed Ham Slice, Sweet Potatoes, Seasoned Cauliflower, WG Roll, Baked Pineapple or Carrot Cake.
  • Tues, March 30: Chicken & Dressing, Green Beans, Glazed Carrots, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches or German Choc. Cake.
  • Wed, March 31: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Fruit Salad or Coconut Cream Pie.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News