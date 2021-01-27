- Wed, Jan 27: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Hash Browns, Biscuit & Gravy, Citrus Fruit, Blueberry Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
- Thurs, Jan. 28: Chef Salad (ham, cheese, eggs, tomato, cucumber) choice of dressing or Turkey Sandwich, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Bean, Bread/Crackers, Fruit Cocktail or Punch Bowl Cake.
- Fri, Jan. 29: Catfish or Cheeseburger, Tater Tots, Broccoli w/Cheese, Hushpuppy or Bun, Apple Slices or Spice Cake.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
A man faces charges in Madison County after allegedly stealing money from a laundry facility at an apartment complex in Fredericktown, causing…
ACADEMIC TEAM
Two local students, attending Truman State University, received academic honors from the fall semster.
Karen Mae Kinneman, 81, died Friday, January 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born October 30, 1939 in Farmington, the daughter of Homer S.…
Some Madison County residents were able to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 14 with the available appointments quickly filled.
As the COVID-19 vaccine makes its way to our community, many are wondering what to expect after they receive their doses.
Students at Fredericktown Intermediate School took time out from their studies last week to hand write and color cards for local first respond…
The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team played three games in the last week.
Thanks to a visit from Walgreens, Jan. 13, and a previous visit from Madison County Health Department, around 70% of Stockhoff Memorial Nursin…