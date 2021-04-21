 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, April 21: Chicken & Dressing Casserole, Green Beans, Corn, WG Roll, Baked Cinnamon Apples or Sunshine Cake.
  • Thurs, April 22: Ham & Swiss on Rye or Chef Salad (ham, eggs, cheese, tomato, cucumber), Broccoli Salad, WG Crackers, Fresh Orange or Sherbet.
  • Fri, April 23: Brats w/Onion & Peppers or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy on Bun, Pineapple Tidbits or Chocolate Cake.
  • Mon, April 26: Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Beets, Peas, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Butterfinger Pie.
  • Tues, April 27: BBQ Chicken, Green Beans, Cream Cheese Corn, WG Roll, Mixed Fruit or Pecan Pie.
  • Wed, April 28: Smothered Pork Chop, Baked Potato, Side Salad, WG Roll, Apple Crisp or Peach Cobbler.
  • Thurs, April 29: Tuna Salad Sandwich or Cheeseburger, Seasoned Wedges, Cucumber Salad, Bun or Bread, Tropical Fruit or Frosted Grapes.
