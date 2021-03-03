 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, March 3: Tomato Soup, Grilled Cheese/Pimento Cheese Sandwich, Seasoned Broccoli, Spinach Salad, Crackers, Cottage Cheese w/Pineapple or Cherry Strudel Bites.
  • Thurs, March 4: Chef Salad (Ham, Eggs, Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber) or Orange Chicken, Fried Rice, Peas, WG Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Pecan Pie.
  • Fri, March 5: Catfish or Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Coleslaw, Au Gratin Potatoes, Hushpuppy or Bread, Bananas & Strawberries or Pineapple Cake.
  • Mon, March 8: Smothered Pork Chop, Mini Baked Potatoes, Glazed Baby Carrots, WG Roll, Applesauce or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Tues, March 9: Spaghetti and Meatballs, Beets, Cream Cheese Corn, Garlic Bread, Citrus Salad or Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
  • Wed, March 10: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Baked Hash Brown Casserole, Gravy & Biscuit, Apple Juice, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Thurs, March 11: Turkey Sandwich or Chopped Steak w/Mushrooms, Potatoes, Spinach Salad, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or No Bake Brownie Batter Cheesecake.
