Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

We are open for congregate dine-in with limited seating. Carry outs will still be available. Thank you everyone for your support and help during this covid-19 pandemic. We will be using plastic silverware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad available. Only one entree choice will be offered this month. Except for Fridays.
- Wed, June 17: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes w/gravy, Green Beans, WG Hot Roll, Spiced Peaches, Snickerdoodle Pumpkin Bar.
- Thurs, June 18: Scrambled Eggs/Sausage, Oven Fried Potatoes, Biscuit, Country Gravy, Apple Juice, Citrus Salad, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
- Fri, June 19: Catfish or Hamburger/Cheeseburger, Coleslaw, Steak Fries/CC Fries, Stewed Tomatoes, Bun/Hushpuppy, SF Jell-o w/fruit or No Bake Brownie Batter Cheesecake.
- Mon, June 22: Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Tortilla Chips, Applesauce or Apple Enchiladas.
- Tues, June 23: Chicken & Dumpling/Noodles, Green Beans, Peas & Carrots, WG Roll, Baked Pineapple or Pineapple Pie.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!