Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

We will be using plastic ware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad when available. Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays. Carry outs will be still available, call 573-783-5357. Volunteers are essential for the Senior Center, needing volunteers for: delivery personnel, servers for the kitchen, drink servers and dish room.
- Wed, Aug 26: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Spiced Peaches or Snickerdoodle Pumpkin Bars.
- Thurs, Aug 27: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Oven Bake Potatoes Cubes, Biscuit & Gravy, Citrus Salad, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
- Fri, Aug 28: Catfish or Cheeseburger, Tatar Tots, Stewed Tomatoes, Coleslaw, Bun or Hushpuppy, Jello w/Fruit or Apple Cobbler.
- Mon, Aug 31: Taco Salad, Seasoned Black Beans, Mexican Corn, Tortilla Chips, Applesauce or Cinnamon Churros.
