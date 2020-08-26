 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter

We will be using plastic ware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad when available. Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays. Carry outs will be still available, call 573-783-5357. Volunteers are essential for the Senior Center, needing volunteers for: delivery personnel, servers for the kitchen, drink servers and dish room.

  • Wed, Aug 26: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Spiced Peaches or Snickerdoodle Pumpkin Bars.
  • Thurs, Aug 27: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Oven Bake Potatoes Cubes, Biscuit & Gravy, Citrus Salad, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Fri, Aug 28: Catfish or Cheeseburger, Tatar Tots, Stewed Tomatoes, Coleslaw, Bun or Hushpuppy, Jello w/Fruit or Apple Cobbler.
  • Mon, Aug 31: Taco Salad, Seasoned Black Beans, Mexican Corn, Tortilla Chips, Applesauce or Cinnamon Churros.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Take me to band camp
Democrat News

Take me to band camp

Supplies have been bought, schedules have been made, and by this time next week, students will be back in session for another school year.

Larry James Firebaugh
Obituaries

Larry James Firebaugh

Larry James Firebaugh, 72, died Monday, August 10, 2020, in Marquand. He was born February 14, 1948 in Jewett, Missouri the son of Clarence an…

Democrat News

Understanding TIF

As the topic of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Districts resurfaces once again in the City of Fredericktown, Leslie Seabaugh from Southeast Mis…

Thomas "Tom" Charles DePew
Obituaries

Thomas "Tom" Charles DePew

Thomas "Tom" Charles DePew, 94, of Hayden, Idaho, died March 10, 2020 in Mill Creek, Washington. He was born March 16, 1925 in Lamoni, Iowa, t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News