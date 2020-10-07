 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
  • Wed, Oct. 7: Ham Slice, Sweet Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Hot Roll, Apple Crisp or Pineapple Pie.
  • Thurs, Oct. 8: Red Pepper Chicken Breast or Meatloaf, Potatoes, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Chocolate Cream Pie.
  • Fri, Oct. 9: Catfish or Chicken Strips, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Hushpuppy or Roll, Mixed Fruit or Cherry Strudel Bites.
  • Mon, Oct. 12: Open Faced Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, Bread, Peach Crisp or Applesauce Cake.
  • Tues, Oct. 13: Ham & Beans, Spinach, Breaded Tomatoes, Cornbread and WG Crackers 5, Pears or Butterscotch Pudding.
