Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

We will be using plastic ware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad when available. Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays. Carry outs will be still available, call 573-783-5357.
- Wed, July 22: Baked Chicken, Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, WG Roll, Fruit Crisp or Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
- Thurs, July 23: BBQ Baby Back Ribs/Riblets, Baked Beans, Broccoli Salad, WG Roll, Pineapple Tidbits or Coconut Cream Pie.
- Fri, July 24: Swedish Meatballs or Catfish/Fish Nuggets, Cream Cheese Corn, Beets, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Roll, Pears or Chocolate Cake.
- Mon, July 26: Ham Slice, Sweet Potatoes, Black Eye Peas, WG Roll, Sliced Apples or Tom Selleck Cake.
- Tues, July 27: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches or Cheesecake.
