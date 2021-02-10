 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, Feb. 10: Taco Salad, Black Beans & Corn, Fried Rice, Tortilla Chips, Fruit Cocktail or Apple Enchilada.
  • Thurs, Feb. 11: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Chicken Broccoli Alfredo, Spinach, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches or Butterfinger Pie.
  • Fri, Feb. 12: Catfish or Chili/Chili Mac, 1/2 Peanut Butter Sandwich, Broccoli, Hushpuppy/Crackers, Pears or Strawberry Short Cake.
  • Mon, Feb 15: Country Fried Steak, Potatoes & Country Gravy, Vegetable Blend, WG Roll, Pears or Pecan Pie.
  • Tues, Feb 16: Ham & Beans, Brussel Sprouts, Oven Fried Potatoes, Cornbread, Pineapple Tidbits or Apple Cobbler.
  • Wed, Feb 17: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon/Sausage, Gravy & Biscuit, Tater Tumblers, Fresh Mixed Berries, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Thurs, Feb 18: Swiss Steak or Pork Chop, Spinach Salad, Potatoes, WG Roll, Applesauce or Tom Selleck Cake.
