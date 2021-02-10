- Wed, Feb. 10: Taco Salad, Black Beans & Corn, Fried Rice, Tortilla Chips, Fruit Cocktail or Apple Enchilada.
- Thurs, Feb. 11: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Chicken Broccoli Alfredo, Spinach, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches or Butterfinger Pie.
- Fri, Feb. 12: Catfish or Chili/Chili Mac, 1/2 Peanut Butter Sandwich, Broccoli, Hushpuppy/Crackers, Pears or Strawberry Short Cake.
- Mon, Feb 15: Country Fried Steak, Potatoes & Country Gravy, Vegetable Blend, WG Roll, Pears or Pecan Pie.
- Tues, Feb 16: Ham & Beans, Brussel Sprouts, Oven Fried Potatoes, Cornbread, Pineapple Tidbits or Apple Cobbler.
- Wed, Feb 17: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon/Sausage, Gravy & Biscuit, Tater Tumblers, Fresh Mixed Berries, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
- Thurs, Feb 18: Swiss Steak or Pork Chop, Spinach Salad, Potatoes, WG Roll, Applesauce or Tom Selleck Cake.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association has named Tim Harbison as Regional Manager of its Ironton and Fredericktown offices.
The Fredericktown High School spotlight for this month is a program that has been contributing to the success of our district's students for t…
Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle sat down with the Democrat News to give an update on some of the city's past and present project…
The first dog of 2021 to visit Fredericktown Animal Control has been named "Eddie Pound."
Like parents all over the country, last March, Alicia Hill was faced with learning to teach her kids from home.
Ben: Calvin W. Gregory to Portia G. HutchesonWD: Dylan Woodall & wife to Dylan Woodall & wifeWD: Joseph V. Henke & wife to Joseph …
The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Fall 2020 semester.
During the first 2021 planning meeting, for the Feed the Families event, it was decided to once again forgo the large in-person event.
New Madrid fault area of Missouri continues to face uncertain recovery if a major earthquake strikes
- Updated
As we recognize Earthquake Awareness Month in February, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) continues to caution consumers…
Wed, Feb. 3: Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Spinach, Corn, WG Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Cheesecake w/Topping (optional).Thurs, Feb. 4: …