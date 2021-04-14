 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, April 14: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Mixed Fruit or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Thurs, April 15: Philly Steak & Cheese w/Peppers & Onions or Vegetable Soup w/Turkey Sandwich, Chinese Slaw, Bread/Bun/Crackers, Peach Crisp or Pineapple Upside Down Cake.
  • Fri, April 15: Catfish or Beef & Swiss Burger, Coleslaw/California Blend Veggies, Peas & Pearl Onions, Hushpuppy or Bun, SF Pudding w/Bananas or Bread Pudding.
  • Mon, April 19: Chicken Strips, Oven Fried Potatoes, Beets, WG Roll, Blushing Pears or Pineapple Pie.
  • Tues, April 20: Meatball Served Over Pasta, Peas & Carrots, Seasonal Cauliflower, Hot Roll, Peach Crisp or Apple Cobbler.
  • Wed, April 21: Chicken & Dressing Casserole, Green Beans, Corn, WG Roll, Baked Cinnamon Apples or Sunshine Cake.
  • Thurs, April 22: Ham & Swiss on Rye or Chef Salad (Ham, Eggs, Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber), Broccoli Salad, Pasta Salad, WG Crackers, Fresh Orange or Sherbet.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Coach Kegley
Democrat News

Coach Kegley

  • Updated

Perry Kegley was a tremendous basketball player, a committed teacher, a loving husband and father, an admired brother, brother-in-law, father-…

+2
Hopping good time
Democrat News

Hopping good time

  • Updated

The former Barrett Jensen parking lot in Fredericktown was full of smiling faces April 3, as children enjoyed free games, a bounce house, Gaga…

Donald Raymond Montgomery
Obituaries

Donald Raymond Montgomery

Donald Raymond Montgomery, 84, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home near Fredericktown. He was born July 13, 1936 in St. Louis, son of Cli…

Perry Don Kegley
Obituaries

Perry Don Kegley

Perry Don Kegley, 82, of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. He was born January 18, 1939,…

Barbara June Wright
Obituaries

Barbara June Wright

Barbara June Wright, 77, of Crystal City, Missouri died Monday, March 29, 2021 at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus, Missouri. She was born J…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News