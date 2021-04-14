- Wed, April 14: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Mixed Fruit or Coconut Cream Pie.
- Thurs, April 15: Philly Steak & Cheese w/Peppers & Onions or Vegetable Soup w/Turkey Sandwich, Chinese Slaw, Bread/Bun/Crackers, Peach Crisp or Pineapple Upside Down Cake.
- Fri, April 15: Catfish or Beef & Swiss Burger, Coleslaw/California Blend Veggies, Peas & Pearl Onions, Hushpuppy or Bun, SF Pudding w/Bananas or Bread Pudding.
- Mon, April 19: Chicken Strips, Oven Fried Potatoes, Beets, WG Roll, Blushing Pears or Pineapple Pie.
- Tues, April 20: Meatball Served Over Pasta, Peas & Carrots, Seasonal Cauliflower, Hot Roll, Peach Crisp or Apple Cobbler.
- Wed, April 21: Chicken & Dressing Casserole, Green Beans, Corn, WG Roll, Baked Cinnamon Apples or Sunshine Cake.
- Thurs, April 22: Ham & Swiss on Rye or Chef Salad (Ham, Eggs, Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber), Broccoli Salad, Pasta Salad, WG Crackers, Fresh Orange or Sherbet.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
