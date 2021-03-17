- Wed, March 17: Baked Reuben Casserole, Blackeye Peas, Parsley Potatoes, Irish Soda Bread, Frosted Lime Jello or Sugar Cookies.
- Thurs, March 18: Chef Salad (ham, eggs, cheese, tomato, cucumber) or Chili w/ 1/2 Peanut Butter Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Broccoli, Crackers, Mandarin Oranges or Punch Bowl Cake.
- Fri, March 19: Catfish or Cheeseburger, Potato Chips, California Blend Veggies, Hushpuppy or Bun, SF Banana Pudding or Black Berry Cobbler.
- Mon, March 22: Pulled Pork, Seasoned Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Bun, Fruit Cocktail or Strawberry Short Cake.
- Tues, March 23: Roast Turkey, Carrot Souffle/Carrots, Broccoli Salad, Stuffing, WG Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Snicker Doodle Pumpkin Bars.
- Wed, March 24: Taco Salad, Fried Rice, Black Beans & Corn, Tortilla Chips, SF Jello w/Fruit or Apple Enchilada.
- Thurs, March 25: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Oven Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Peaches or Egg Custard Pie.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
