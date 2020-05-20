Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter

The Senior Center will remain closed for congregate dine-in until June 1. The Center will be delivering homebound meals and carry outs. Carry Out 10 to 12:30, call 573-783-5357. Thank you everyone for your support and help during this covid-19 pandemic.

  • Wed, May 20: Oven Fried Chicken, Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, Hot Roll, Punch Bowl Cake.
  • Thurs, May 21: Salisbury Steak, Potatoes, Pickled Beets, Garden Salad, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges.
  • Fri, May 22: Catfish or Liver & Onions, Three Bean Salad, Potato Salad, Hushpuppy, Banana & Strawberries or Cherry Turnovers.
  • CLOSED MONDAY, MAY 25: MEMORIAL DAY
  • Tues, May 26: Country Fried Beef Steak w/Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Vegetable Blend, Corn, Garden Salad, Roll, Apple Crisp.
  • Wed, May 27: Chicken Strips, Spinach, Tomato & Macaroni, Garden Salad, Cornbread, Spiced Peaches.
  • Thurs, May 28: Italian Pork Chop or Garden Salad, Beets, Italian Blend Vegetables, WG Roll, Orange Jell-O Salad.
  • Fri, May 29: Chicken Salad Sandwich or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy or Bread, German Choc. Cake.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News