Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

The Senior Center will remain closed for congregate dine-in until June 1. The Center will be delivering homebound meals and carry outs. Carry Out 10 to 12:30, call 573-783-5357. Thank you everyone for your support and help during this covid-19 pandemic.
- Wed, May 20: Oven Fried Chicken, Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, Hot Roll, Punch Bowl Cake.
- Thurs, May 21: Salisbury Steak, Potatoes, Pickled Beets, Garden Salad, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges.
- Fri, May 22: Catfish or Liver & Onions, Three Bean Salad, Potato Salad, Hushpuppy, Banana & Strawberries or Cherry Turnovers.
- CLOSED MONDAY, MAY 25: MEMORIAL DAY
- Tues, May 26: Country Fried Beef Steak w/Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Vegetable Blend, Corn, Garden Salad, Roll, Apple Crisp.
- Wed, May 27: Chicken Strips, Spinach, Tomato & Macaroni, Garden Salad, Cornbread, Spiced Peaches.
- Thurs, May 28: Italian Pork Chop or Garden Salad, Beets, Italian Blend Vegetables, WG Roll, Orange Jell-O Salad.
- Fri, May 29: Chicken Salad Sandwich or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy or Bread, German Choc. Cake.
