- Wed, May 5: Ham & Turkey Sandwich, Potato Salad, Side Salad Bun, Fresh Apply or Punch Bowl Cake.
- Thurs, May 6: Liver & Onions or Oven Fried Chicken, Potatoes w/Gravy, California Blend Veggie, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Jello Cake.
- Fri, May 7: BBQ Meatballs or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Baked Beans, Okra, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bun, Pears or Blonde Brownie.
- Mon, May 10: Chicken Strips, Tater Tots, Spinach Salad, WG Roll, Tropical Fruit or Orange Mandarin Jello Salad.
- Tues, May 11: Meatballs Over Noodles, Glazed Carrots, Corn, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Pineapple Cake.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, would like to make the public aware that May is Motorcycle Safety …
- Updated
As the gym lights came back on, and Prom night came to end, a large group of students decided to keep the fun going and headed over to the Aft…
Those Who Make Our School Go Round:
Ben: Donald A. Bellew to Donna Rae Moser & Gaye Ann PotterWD: Bobby G. Dunn, Jr. & wife, Trustees to Debra A. Brown, TrusteeBen: Brend…
The Fredericktown City Council made progress on two big projects, Monday, with the passing of two ordinances.
- Updated
The pink flamingos are preparing for their return flight as the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life plan to bring back their popular Flocki…
This year, the Madison County Fair will feature DockDogs®, the independent governing and sanctioning body for dock jumping and dock diving can…
The Farmington Correctional Center made a donation to the Fredericktown R-I School Social Work Program. Restorative Justice Coordinator Shelia…
All families with a current 6th grader at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School were recently invited to participate in the Strengthening Families P…