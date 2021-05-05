 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, May 5: Ham & Turkey Sandwich, Potato Salad, Side Salad Bun, Fresh Apply or Punch Bowl Cake.
  • Thurs, May 6: Liver & Onions or Oven Fried Chicken, Potatoes w/Gravy, California Blend Veggie, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Jello Cake.
  • Fri, May 7: BBQ Meatballs or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Baked Beans, Okra, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bun, Pears or Blonde Brownie.
  • Mon, May 10: Chicken Strips, Tater Tots, Spinach Salad, WG Roll, Tropical Fruit or Orange Mandarin Jello Salad.
  • Tues, May 11: Meatballs Over Noodles, Glazed Carrots, Corn, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Pineapple Cake.
