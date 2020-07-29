Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

We will be using plastic ware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed, but there will be side salad when available. Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays. Carry outs will be still available, call 573-783-5357.

  • Wed, July 28: Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Pickled Beets, Carrot Souffle/Glazed Carrots, WG Roll, Tropical Fruit or Apple Turnovers.
  • Thurs, July 29: Salsbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Butterfiinger Pie.
  • Fri, July 30: Catfish or Chicken Sandwich, 3 Bean Salad, Potato Salad, Bun or Hushpuppy, Banana & Strawberries or Brownie.
