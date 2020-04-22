Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

SeniorCenter

Thank you everyone for their support and help during this Covid-19 pandemic. The Senior Center will remain closed for congregate dine-in until further notice.

  • Wed, April 22: Ham & Beans, Spinach, Breaded Tomatoes, Cornbread, Peaches.
  • Thurs, April 23: Swedish Meat Balls served over Buttered Egg Noodles, Cauliflower, Peas & Carrots, WG Roll, Blushing Pears.
  • Fri, April 24: Catfish or Sloppy Joe, Seasoned Wedges, Kidney Bean Salad, Bun, Frosted Grapes.
  • Mon, April 27: Polish Sausage & Kraut, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Choc. Cake.
  • Tues, April 28: Lemon Pepper Chicken, Glazed Carrots, Butter Beans, WG Roll, Citrus Fruit Salad.
  • Wed, April 29: Pork Fritter, Potatoes, Zucchini Sticks, WG Roll, Pineapple.
  • Thurs, April 30: BBQ Oven Baked Chicken, Potato Salad, California Blend Vegetables, WG Roll, Baked Apples/Raisins.
