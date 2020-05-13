Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

The Senior Center will remain closed for congregate dine in until June 1.

The Center will be delivering homebound meals and carry outs. Carry out 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 573-783-5357. Thank you everyone for your support and help during this covid-19 pandemic.

  • Wed, May 13: Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Green Beans, Glazed Carrots, Garden Salad, WG Roll, Tom Selleck Cake.
  • Thurs, May 14: BBQ Ribs/Riblet, Baked Beans, Broccoli Salad, WG Bun/Roll, Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
  • Fri, May 15: Chicken Nuggets or Catfish/Fish Nuggets, Home Fries, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy, Brownie.
  • Mon, May 18: Ham Slice, Sweet Potatoes, Black Eye Peas, Garden Salad, WG Roll, Pears.
  • Tues, May 19: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Garden Salad, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches.
