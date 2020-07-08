Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

We will be using plastic ware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be a side salad when available. Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays. Carry-outs will still be available: call 573-783-5357.
- Wed, July 8: Pork Roast/Smothered Pork Steak, Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Pineapple or Cherry Turnovers.
- Thurs, July 9: Chicken Nuggets, Potato Wedges, California Blend Vegetables, WG Roll, Baked Apples w/Raisins or Peach Cobbler.
- Fri, July 10: Bratwurst w/Pepper & Onions on bun or Catfish/Cod Sandwich, Mini Baby Bakers, Coleslaw, Bun or Hushpuppy, Strawberries & Bananas or Cookies & Ice Cream.
- Mon, July 13: Spaghetti w/Meaty Sauce, Garden Salad, Corn, Garlic Bread, Peaches or Mississippi Mud Cake.
- Tues, July 14: BBQ Leg Quarters/Chicken, Potatoes, Tomatoes & Mac, WG Roll, Raisins or Grapes.
