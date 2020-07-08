Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter

We will be using plastic ware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be a side salad when available. Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays. Carry-outs will still be available: call 573-783-5357.

  • Wed, July 8: Pork Roast/Smothered Pork Steak, Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Pineapple or Cherry Turnovers.
  • Thurs, July 9: Chicken Nuggets, Potato Wedges, California Blend Vegetables, WG Roll, Baked Apples w/Raisins or Peach Cobbler.
  • Fri, July 10: Bratwurst w/Pepper & Onions on bun or Catfish/Cod Sandwich, Mini Baby Bakers, Coleslaw, Bun or Hushpuppy, Strawberries & Bananas or Cookies & Ice Cream.
  • Mon, July 13: Spaghetti w/Meaty Sauce, Garden Salad, Corn, Garlic Bread, Peaches or Mississippi Mud Cake.
  • Tues, July 14: BBQ Leg Quarters/Chicken, Potatoes, Tomatoes & Mac, WG Roll, Raisins or Grapes.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Making prom happen

Just weeks after the Fredericktown Junior and Senior Prom was officially canceled a group of parents have come together to make it happen after all.

+2
Summer School Fun
Democrat News

Summer School Fun

After months of virtual learning, the Fredericktown School District has spent the last few weeks enjoying an in person summer school. 

David Wayne Tripp
Obituaries

David Wayne Tripp

David Wayne Tripp, 51, of St. Charles, Missouri, formerly of Fredericktown, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born April 28, 1969 in Festus, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News