Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, Jan. 20: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Chocolate Cream Pie.
  • Thurs, Jan. 21: Patty Melt or Lemon Pepper Chicken, Scalloped Potatoes, Beets, WG Roll/Rye Bread, Apple Crisp or Butterscotch Pudding.
  • Fri, Jan. 22: BBQ Riblet or Catfish/Fish Nuggets, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bun, Applesauce or Upside Down German Choc. Cake.
  • Mon, Jan. 25: Pork Roast, Potatoes, California Blend Veggies, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Peach Cobbler.
  • Tues, Jan. 26: Spaghetti with meatballs, Harvard Beets, Italian Blend Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Pear Crisp or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Wed, Jan 27: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Hash Browns, Biscuit & Gravy, Citrus Fruit, Blueberry Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Thurs, Jan. 28: Chef Salad (ham, cheese, eggs, tomato, cucumber) choice of dressing or Turkey Sandwich, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Bean, Bread/Crackers, Fruit Cocktail or Punch Bowl Cake.
  • Fri, Jan. 29: Catfish or Cheeseburger, Tater Tots, Broccoli w/Cheese, Hushpuppy or Bun, Apple Slices or Spice Cake.
