Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, Feb. 3: Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Spinach, Corn, WG Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Cheesecake w/Topping (optional).
  • Thurs, Feb. 4: Chef Salad (Ham, Cheese, Eggs, Tomato, Cucumbers) Choice of Dressing or Open Face Roast Turkey, Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Peach Crisp or Cherry Cobbler.
  • Fri, Feb. 5: Sloppy Joe or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, 3Bean Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Hushpuppy/Bun, Cinnamon Applesauce or Choc. Cake.
  • Mon, Feb 8: Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Tater Tots, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Pineapple Cake.
  • Tues, Feb. 9: Meatloaf, Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, WG Roll, Tropical Fruit or Peach Cobbler.
  • Wed, Feb 10: Taco Salad, Black Beans & Corn, Fried Rice, Tortilla Chips, Fruit Cocktail or Apple Enchilada.
  • Thurs, Feb 11: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Chicken Broccoli Alfredo, Spinach, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches or Butterfinger Pie.
