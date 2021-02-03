- Wed, Feb. 3: Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Spinach, Corn, WG Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Cheesecake w/Topping (optional).
- Thurs, Feb. 4: Chef Salad (Ham, Cheese, Eggs, Tomato, Cucumbers) Choice of Dressing or Open Face Roast Turkey, Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Peach Crisp or Cherry Cobbler.
- Fri, Feb. 5: Sloppy Joe or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, 3Bean Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Hushpuppy/Bun, Cinnamon Applesauce or Choc. Cake.
- Mon, Feb 8: Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Tater Tots, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Pineapple Cake.
- Tues, Feb. 9: Meatloaf, Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, WG Roll, Tropical Fruit or Peach Cobbler.
- Wed, Feb 10: Taco Salad, Black Beans & Corn, Fried Rice, Tortilla Chips, Fruit Cocktail or Apple Enchilada.
- Thurs, Feb 11: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Chicken Broccoli Alfredo, Spinach, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches or Butterfinger Pie.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericktown City Council heard from the Azalea Board at its regularly scheduled bi-weekly meeting, Jan. 25.
A man faces charges in Madison County after allegedly stealing money from a laundry facility at an apartment complex in Fredericktown, causing…
The Fredericktown R-I School Board had two student visitors, Jan. 19 at its monthly board meeting.
WD: Laura M. Dowd & husband to Gillespie Investment Properties, LLCQCD: Bobby Williams to Kaleesha WilliamsWD: David A. Hanshew & wife…
Craig Martin Aumann, 69, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. He was born September 24, 1951 in Highla…
- Updated
The need for school bus drivers, both full time and substitute, has increased over the years as requirements have increased and the certificat…
- Updated
“Open the Door for Your Azalea Queen” is the theme of the 2021 Azalea Queen Scholarship Pageant.
January 4, 2021 the Madison County Commission met for a hearing to hear any complaints on the resolution to lower the Surtax for Madison Count…
Tai Chi for Arthritis is an easy-to-learn, safe, and effective exercise program that improves health of the mind and body.
Madison County 911 answered a total of 20,359 calls for service for the year of 2020.