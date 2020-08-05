You have permission to edit this article.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

We will be using plastic ware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad when available. Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays. Carry outs will be still available, call 573-783-5357. Volunteers are essential for the Senior Center, needing volunteers for: delivery personnel, servers for the kitchen, drink servers and dish room.

  • Wed, Aug 5: Ham & Beans, Spinach, Stewed Tomatoes, Cornbread, SF Jello w/Fruit or Bread Pudding.
  • Thurs, Aug 6: Baked Ziti w/Meaty Sauce, Garden Salad, Italian Blend Vegetables, WG Roll, Tropical Fruit or Pineapple Pie.
  • Fri, Aug 7: Brat w/Onions & Peppers or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bun, Mandarin Oranges or Sunshine Cake.
  • Mon, Aug 10: Pork Cutlet, Sweet Potatoes, Cooked Cabbage, WG Roll, Applesauce or Carrot Cake.
  • Tues, Aug 11: Honey Mustard Chicken, Butter Beans, Zucchini & Tomatoes, WG Roll, Mixed Fruit or Upside Down German Chocolate Cake.
