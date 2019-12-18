{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Dec 18: Chicken Strips or Ham & Beans, Breaded Tomatoes, Peas, Cornbread, Mixed Fruit or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Thurs, Dec 19: Baked Ham or Turkey, Dressing, Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Oven Baked Butternut Squash, WG Roll, Apple Crisp or Assorted Cookies.
  • Fri, Dec 20: Tomato Soup w/Cheese Sandwich or Catfish/Fish Nuggets, Baked Beans, Fried Okra, Coleslaw, WG Bread/Hushpuppy, Warm Apples & Raisin or Pumpkin Pie Cake.
  • Mon, Dec 23: Pork Fritter w/Mashed Potatoes or Beef Stew, Seasoned Spinach, Beets, Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Caramel Apple Dump Cake.
  • Tues, Dec 24: BRUNCH: Scrambled Eggs, Lean Ham, Baked Hash Brown Casserole, Biscuit & Gravy, Banana, Orange Juice, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Wed, Dec 25: CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS BREAK
  • Thurs, Dec 26: CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS BREAK
  • Fri, Dec 27: CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS BREAK
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments