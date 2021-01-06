 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Jan 6: Ham & Beans, Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Cornbread, Spiced Peaches or Butterfinger Pie.
  • Thurs, Jan 7: Tuna Salad Sandwich or Chicken Dumplings/Noodles, Green Beans, Corn, WG Hot Roll/Bread, Blushing Pears or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Fri, Jan 8: Catfish or Cheeseburger on WG Bun, Seasoned Wedges, California Blend Vegetables, Hushpuppy/Bun, SF Pudding w/Bananas or Carrot Cake.
  • Mon, Jan 11: Pulled Pork, Mini Baby Bakers, Mix Veggies, Bun, Pineapple Tidbits or Cheesecake.
  • Tues, Jan 12: Open Faced Turkey, Baby Carrots/Carrot Souffle, Broccoli, Bread, Warm Apples w/ Raisins or Blackberry Cobbler.
  • Wed, Jan 13: Chicken Sandwich, Tator Tots, Green Beans, Bun, Peach Crisp or Tom Selleck Cake.
  • Thurs, Jan 14: Chicken Fajitas or Taco Soup, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Tortilla Chips/Flour Tortilla, SF Jell w/Fruit or Apple Enchilada.
