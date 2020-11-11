 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Nov 11: Meatloaf, Scalloped Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Fruit Salad or Butterscotch Pudding.
  • Thurs, Nov 12: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Lemon Pepper Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Beets, WG Roll, SF Apple Crisp or Pumpkin Cake.
  • Fri, Nov 13: Chili or Catfish/Fish Nuggets, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Hushpuppy, Tropical Fruit or Peach Cobbler.
  • Mon, Nov 16: Chicken & Noodles/Dumplings, Green Beans, Corn, WG Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Cherry Strudel Bites.
  • Tues, Nov 17: Spaghetti with meatballs, Harvard Beets, Italian Blend Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Fruit Crisp or Great Pumpkin Dessert.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Just being a kid
Democrat News

Just being a kid

Halloween is a time for kids and adults alike to dress up as their favorite characters, eat lots of candy and just have fun for the day. Kids …

John D. Womack
Obituaries

John D. Womack

John D. Womack, 76, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born March 3, 1944 in Fredericktown, the son of Emanuel L. Womack and Irene (Darne…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News