Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

- Wed, Nov 11: Meatloaf, Scalloped Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Fruit Salad or Butterscotch Pudding.
- Thurs, Nov 12: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Lemon Pepper Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Beets, WG Roll, SF Apple Crisp or Pumpkin Cake.
- Fri, Nov 13: Chili or Catfish/Fish Nuggets, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Hushpuppy, Tropical Fruit or Peach Cobbler.
- Mon, Nov 16: Chicken & Noodles/Dumplings, Green Beans, Corn, WG Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Cherry Strudel Bites.
- Tues, Nov 17: Spaghetti with meatballs, Harvard Beets, Italian Blend Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Fruit Crisp or Great Pumpkin Dessert.
